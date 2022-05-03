George Larson, the longtime Cambridge-Isanti football coach who also spent more than two decades as an Isanti County commissioner, died on Friday, April 29, at the age of 89.
Larson coached C-I football for 38 years and led the Bluejackets to 307 victories, more than any other coach in Minnesota high school football history at the time of his retirement, as well as three state titles.
“Coach George Larson [was] the ultimate champion, outstanding educator, coach, AD, positive role model and legend, who impacted thousands of lives,” current Cambridge-Isanti AD Mark Solberg said. “He taught us to never be outworked, be thorough, and always strive for excellence. Blessed be the memory of a great man.”
A native of Bryant, South Dakota, Larson was born on July 12, 1932. He graduated from Bryant High School in 1950, then joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska for two years. Larson received an education degree at Northern State in 1956 and took his first teaching and coach job at Jeffers High School in Jeffers, Minnesota, in 1956.
After coaching at Jeffers for two seasons, Larson took over the Bluejackets in 1958. He coached the team through 1993, then returned to coach the team in 1999 and 2000. During that span, C-I had a 307-66-6 record (good for a .818 winning percentage), won 25 conference titles and 16 section crowns.
Besides the three state titles won in 1986, 1987 and 2000, the Bluejackets also were state runners-up in 1989 and 1999, were state semifinalists in 1977 and 1983, and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament in 1979 and 1991.
Larson was the first coach to win Minnesota High School Football Coach of the Year honors twice, earning that award in both 1971 and 1986.
Larson was a member of the Bluejacket Hall of Fame, the Minnesota Football Coaches Hall of Fame, the Minnesota Athletic Directors Hall of Fame and the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame. In 2018 he received the John Gagliardi Legacy Award from the Minnesota chapter of the National Football Foundation. That award, given in honor of the famed St. John’s University coach, honors Minnesota high school football coaches for outstanding careers.
Cambridge-Isanti’s football, soccer and track facility is named George Larson Field in his honor.
After retiring as athletic director at C-I, Larson was elected Isanti County Commissioner for the first time in 1992 and eventually spent 22 years as a commissioner.
He served on the East Central Regional Development Commission, and among his biggest achievements was to help establish the Isanti County Park System and to initiate the Isanti County Heartland Express.
“George Larson was a strong leader; he was tough, but he was fair,” said current commissioner Susan Morris, who worked with Larson for 12 years. “We had some disagreements in the board room, but at the end of the day George was always professional. He demanded excellence and he made me a better leader, and for that I will always be grateful.
“That South Dakota guy made Isanti County a better place because of his leadership, and he will be greatly missed.”
Larson is survived by his wife, Joyce, to whom he was married for 66 years; his children Ed Larson, Bill (Sandy) Larson, Lori (Steve) Morin and Richard Larson as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
