The Garms Family will perform  on May 15, at North Isanti Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to a concert by the Garms Family at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

The concert will be hosted by North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, in Cambridge.

The former Braham residents travel the country with a southern gospel style they call “acoustic Christian.”

The parents and six children are skilled vocalists and play more than 15 different instruments including guitars, piano, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro and mandolin.

A freewill offering will be received, and refreshments will be available after the concert. For information call North Isanti Baptist Church at 763-689-3576.

