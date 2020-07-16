New chapter begins as local mom expands home business to Princeton storefront
Odyssey Lane, a clothing boutique that Cambridge mom Alichia Olson began in her basement, has increased in popularity so much that she’s expanded the business to a storefront in downtown Princeton.
“I decided to move into the storefront in Princeton because it was perfect and it was time to have our basement back as it began to overflow from our boutique room into our basement living room,” Olson said.
The move, which was anticipated to take place in the beginning of April, was delayed due to COVID-19.
“We signed our lease mid-February and set our opening date for the first weekend in April 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans,” Olson said. “We took our time remodeling the space until we got the official word that we could open after Memorial Day weekend. We completely remodeled the space; new floors, and we turned the utility closet into a fitting room.”
The new space, at approximately 450 square feet, is double the space of the original boutique in her basement and in a better location for traffic, according to Olson.
“I had previously done events in Princeton in 2019 and received so much positive feedback and requests to come to Princeton,” Olson said.
The additional space has also allowed the business to expand, and with the expansion Olson has been able to stock additional items.
“The storefront provides more availability with hours, more inventory and the ability to bring in a larger amount of all sizes, including more jeans, shorts, dresses and now accessories and kids clothing,” Olson said. “Our online community has grown significantly as well, and the majority of it has been from word of mouth — the best type of recommendation any business can receive.
“Seeing the excitement from the Princeton community and our customers has truly made all of this possible. I love what I do, and my motto has always been, ‘Love what you wear.’ I love seeing the happiness that it has brought to those who have come in and being able to offer an all-sizes women’s clothing boutique,” Olson added.
Odyssey Lane is located at 501 First St., Princeton. For more information, visit https://odyssey-lane.com or follow Hey Odyssey Lane on Facebook.
