Dear Editor:
This letter is meant to encourage parents of children--especially parents whose children are struggling in school. They will make it.
I met Frank in first grade over 70 years ago. He had failed first-grade and was now taking it for the second time. We became fast friends. Frank struggled all through school--things just didn’t seem to “click” for him.
We went to different high schools, double dated, etc. We were each others best man at our weddings.
Although we went our separate ways we still maintained contact throughout the years. He ended up working for an electronics firm making printed circuit boards.
Back in the 90’s I called him and he told me I had caught him at a good time. I asked him, “How’s that?” He replied, “I just got back from Norfolk, VA. I had to install a computer system on a sub.”
