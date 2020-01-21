The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host the opening for the sixth annual exhibition of artistic photography titled “That’s What Eye Saw” at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming on Jan. 23 through Feb. 15.
This art exhibit attracts photographers from across the region who show how they see the world through the lens of a camera. From more traditional landscapes to the abstract, there’s always something for everyone to appreciate at this beautiful exhibit.
The opening for “That’s What Eye Saw” will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Complimentary refreshments (with coffee compliments of Evergreen Coffeehouse) will be served as visitors get an opportunity to mingle with and meet the artists.
Visitors will also be invited to participate in voting for People’s Choice awards in the exhibit. “That’s What Eye Saw” is sponsored in full by Peter Follese of National Insurance Brokers located in Forest Lake.
Artwork from the Forest Lake Schools will also be on display at the Center’s Underground Gallery. The Forest Lake Ranger Review Art Show will have their reception from 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 24 with snacks being served; the show runs through Feb. 15.
Forest Lake art instructors said they are excited to have made a connection with the Wyoming Creative Arts Community, and have the opportunity to display the work of their students.
The art that will be featured is from students in grades 7-12. Each art teacher at the secondary level has work represented from the courses they teach. The schools represented are Forest Lake Area High School, Forest Lake Area Middle School and Forest Lake Area Community School, with 75 students represented.
The Hallberg Center for the Arts is open Tuesday-Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 5521 East Viking Blvd. in Wyoming.
