I would like to thank the parents, local businesses, and the Braham community as a whole for your wonderful support for all of our students and student activities! I would like to reiterate the fantastic things that we have going on here at Braham Area Schools. Our kids are doing so many great things, they deserve the credit for making Braham Area Schools truly an enjoyable place to work and be a part of.
Our cross country runners have shown tremendous growth during the season. There were several personal records and bests achieved throughout the season.
Our volleyball team had a fantastic season. The girls finished in second place in the Great River Conference and finished with an overall regular-season record of 15-13. They lost in the Section 5A semifinals to Pine River-Backus to end their season.
The football team finished with a 2-7 overall record. They lost in the Section 5A playoffs to Chisholm to end the season. A great group of kids that kept getting better as the season progressed. I enjoyed coaching them tremendously!
The fall musical Descendants is a must see! The students and staff have put in countless hours of work and preparation for their upcoming performances. The three performances remaining are on Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. We hope to see you there for an afternoon/evening you won’t forget!
Hard to believe, but we also have our winter sports seasons right around the corner as well. The JH girls basketball team started practice on Monday, Nov. 1. The 9-12 girls basketball team starts practice on Monday, Nov. 15. The 9-12 boys basketball team and the 7-12 wrestling team start practice on Monday, Nov. 22 and the JH boys basketball team starts practice on Monday, Jan. 3.
Thanks again for all of your support and we look forward to your support of our kids throughout the remainder of this school year.
