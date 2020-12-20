A workshop, Mindful Presence: Compassionate Care for Self and Others, will be offered via Zoom by the Whitney Senior Center and Central Minnesota Council on Aging.
Being fully present to those in our lives with whom we care for, love, and interact can be a challenge, particularly in these stressful times. Compassionate care for self and others requires that we operate from a place of balance so that we can be fully present to those with whom we interact.
This new, six-week workshop focuses on two parts of the mindful presence process: personal stress management and compassionate care. Each week they will explore an aspect of the Mindful Presence Model with hands-on practices designed to manage stress and, most importantly, develop the skills to be deeply compassionate to others in our lives.
This workshop is facilitated by Dr. Steve Hoover, CMCOA Healthy Aging Coordinator. Dr. Hoover has taught mindfulness for over 10 years as well as, stress management while a professor at St. Cloud State University. The Mindful Presence: Compassionate Care for Self and Others model has been designed by Dr. Hoover to incorporate both the stress management components of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and the latest research on compassion.
Mondays; Jan. 4 through Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
To register: https://form.jotform.com/whitneysc/MindfulPresence. More information contact: Paula.woischke@ci.stcloud.mn.us or call 320-255-7265.
The Friendship Café is open for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Dec. 21: Chicken Stir Fry over Rice.
Tuesday, Dec. 22: Beef Stroganoff.
Wednesday, Dec. 23: Christmas Dinner, Ham w/Fixings.
Thursday, Dec. 24 thru Monday, Jan. 4: Center closed.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
