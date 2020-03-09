Curious about what you can do to help those in need in your community?
Please join folks in the Braham Area on March 19 for the Empty Bowl event. It will be held at the Braham Event Center and is a fundraiser for the Braham Area Food Shelf in conjunction with the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign. This event coincides with the state-wide March drive to raise monies for local food pantries and is organized by the Friends of the Alice Studt Library in Braham.
If you join on March 19, you will be asked to give a free-will donation as your ticket to a world of entertainment and a soup lunch. The piping hot soup lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your donation allows you to also choose a ceramic bowl from many quality bowls made by the art students at the Braham Area High School. You may use that bowl at home in many ways. These bowls can be used for trinkets, serve as a planter for a succulent or as a decorative art piece.
Music and entertainment will be provided by the music department from the Braham Area Schools. Mary Kay Bodeen will serve as emcee. There will be a silent auction for a unique piece of artwork made by local professional artists.
Organizers hope you will join your friends, neighbors and the community in support of this worthwhile project for the local food shelf. The food shelf serves around 35 families in need each week providing food items to help families have balanced nutrition and healthy meals. Come and do your part by making a generous donation.
