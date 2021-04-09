We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Rush City High School boys and girls bathroom stalls have been decorated with encouraging words.
The words or decals on the 19 stalls are meant to cheer on students from the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think they definitely help, because a lot of kids are experiencing some anxiety and depression, just from the isolation, you know, of distance learning,” Rush City High School counselor Mari Ringness said. “But I can definitely tell that since we’ve been back in the building the last few months, the kids are just, they’re in a much better place.”
Ringness received a $450 grant from the Rush City Education Foundation to purchase the decals. With the help of students, Ringness installed the decals on every bathroom stall.
In the boys bathroom some of the decals say, “It takes guts to be kind,” “You got this,” and “Your attitude determines your direction.” In the girls bathroom, some decals read, “You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing,” “She believed she could, so she did,” and “Every day is a fresh start.”
The decals are part of the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention Systems, which aims to educate students about kindness, respect, resilience, anti-bullying and more, Ringness said.
“We have been doing those lessons all year long in our advisory,” Ringness explained. “And (the wall decals) kind of piggybacks off of that, just continuing that story of resiliency, encouragement, spreading kindness.”
This kind of social-emotional learning initiative is also a way school staff can show support for students, she said.
Rush City High School senior Mitchell Mell took solace in learning and reading the words in the boys’ bathroom stalls, he explained.
“A lot of people can really benefit from simple things like that,” Mell added.
Mell is one of many students that had to endure the challenges of social isolation and distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So for me, it’s my senior year, and a lot of things have been taken away,” he said. “I’ve been in football since I was in third grade. And it was my senior year, and we had one football game — I wasn’t even able to play in it because I was quarantined. And there were all kinds of opportunities I haven’t been able to have.
“So just in a time where everything has gone wrong, everything’s being taken away, it seems because of the pandemic, there are these little things of encouragement around, you know, and just something to pick you up and keep your head up and say, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be alright,’” he continued.
It was near the end of January 2021 when Rush City High School reopened to full-time in-person learning. However, Mell expressed it’s not possible to buy back the time that was lost to the pandemic and school shutdown.
“And I think people are really making the most of every opportunity they get now, especially my class,” Mell said. “So basketball happened this year, which was great. And we actually had a whole bunch of games. And at every single practice, the guys were trying so hard.
“And there was so much camaraderie and just teamwork because we all knew that while there’s a chance we get shut down. We wanted to make the most of it while we could have it,” Mell added.
Rush City High School freshman Ella Ferrie said when she first went into the girls bathroom, she didn’t see the words on the stalls right away.
“The stalls in here, they’re like, inside. And like, I opened up the door, and I saw and I thought there were so cute,” Ferrie said. “I heard like, from a lot of my other friends when they go to the bathroom, they’re just super encouraging that it made their day. Most of the people that saw them said it made their day and stuff like that.”
Ferrie said one of her friends had posted pictures on their social media account of the decals and how happy they felt about them.
“They’re really nice to see,” Ferrie said.
Ringness has been receiving positive feedback from many students, she said. She’s also glad to see students drawing closer to one another after returning to the school, she said
“They enjoy being with their friends,” Ringness said. “They’re doing better in school. That really shows you how much they need each other, and they need the teachers, and being here.”
