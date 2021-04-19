In an earlier article I wrote about the Red-headed Woodpecker and the efforts being made to increase their population as it’s been declining for many years now. But there are nine different species of woodpeckers that live year round in Minnesota and some of them can be a real headache to homeowners and their property.
After my article was published on the Red-headed Woodpecker, I was visiting a neighbor who said they had a Red-headed woodpecker that was pecking at the side of their house and being quite a nuisance.
They peck for several reasons. One is to make a nest in a dead or dying tree and they will continue to use that site until the tree is removed. Once that favorite site is gone, they’ll go looking for another and often that site is someone’s home. And they especially like homes with cedar siding but also prefer redwood siding which is another soft wood, or homes with wood siding that has been painted brown.
Drumming is the term naturalists use to describe the woodpecker’s “signaling.” Male woodpeckers attract females and defend their territory by creating a loud hollow sounding noise often by pecking on metal pipes. Both male and females “drum” but mainly in the spring and it can continue a few days to a month. They can also “drum” on metal flashing, metal down spouts, and television antennas. But the material that suffers the most from drumming is of course wood.
Several tactics may be used to discourage woodpeckers from damaging your house. Plug and camouflage existing holes with rope, caulk, floral clay, wood putty, etc. Visual or sound repellents should be used as soon as possible before the territories become well established. Visual repellents include plastic toy twisters, bird scare reflecting tape, windmills, hanging pie pans, and aluminum foil streamers that are two inches wide by three feet long.
Leaf-cutting bees are their favorite meal. But trying to eliminate them with insecticides is not practical because it can’t reach the nests. Other ways to deter woodpeckers away from your home is by not putting up birdfeeders as they see the other birds and think the area is a safe place. Odor repellents don’t work because their smelling abilities are limited and fake owls simply don’t scare them.
But no matter how frustrated you get with a troublesome woodpecker, do not kill woodpeckers! They are protected by state and federal law and the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and are classified as migratory, nongame birds.
