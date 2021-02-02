Wood boring insects are occasionally found in homes during the fall and winter months, especially this year with so many people spending more time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Let me explain.
More people are enjoying fires in their fireplaces or wood burning stoves this winter with family, who are staying at home more than usual this year. Many of us are also finding more time to work on special projects, such as remodeling or building bird houses and feeders. Consequently, more firewood and lumber are being brought indoors.
Several kinds of insects, including weevils, beetles, wasps and a few others, can hitchhike into your home along with the firewood or lumber. These insects typically lay their eggs in the bark of trees. When the eggs hatch, the larvae tunnel and feed inside of the trees before transforming into the adult insect, at which time they bore their way out. When the tree is cut down for firewood or lumber, the insects’ life cycle can continue even after the wood is brought into the home.
Wood boring insects are just a temporary nuisance. They do not harm other wood structures in the home. Remove any you see either by hand or with a vacuum cleaner.
Avoid bringing these insects in by storing excess firewood outside or in an unheated garage or shed and bringing in only as much as needed. For building projects, use kiln-dried lumber. Some other kinds of insects are transported into the home via nuts and seeds, such as raw edible nuts, birdseed or acorns used in decorations. Store birdseed in an unheated garage or shed. Insects in nuts and seeds used in decorations can be killed by putting them in the freezer for at least four days.
Learn more on the University of Minnesota Extension’s website. Go to the following link and enter “wood borers” in the search box at the top of the page: https://extension.umn.edu.
