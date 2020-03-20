Recently, Women Thinking Out Loud announced the Monthly Community Gathering for a Livable Planet was to be held on March 21 at the North Branch Library. This has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

We are also facing the other crisis, the climate crisis and the need to reduce by half the carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels over the next decade to prevent total environmental catastrophe.

Before their next Gathering, now would be a good time to reflect on how our daily lifestyle is changing because of the virus, how we can have bold emergency responses, how we really can’t return to “normal,” how our habits can change so we can have a livable planet, and how already countries around the world have seen a drastic reduction in air pollution and planet-heating greenhouse emissions caused by a different lifestyle.

They welcome any ideas in this regard before their next gathering. Send your thoughts to livableplanetmn@frontier.com.

