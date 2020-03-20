Recently, Women Thinking Out Loud announced the Monthly Community Gathering for a Livable Planet was to be held on March 21 at the North Branch Library. This has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.
We are also facing the other crisis, the climate crisis and the need to reduce by half the carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels over the next decade to prevent total environmental catastrophe.
Before their next Gathering, now would be a good time to reflect on how our daily lifestyle is changing because of the virus, how we can have bold emergency responses, how we really can’t return to “normal,” how our habits can change so we can have a livable planet, and how already countries around the world have seen a drastic reduction in air pollution and planet-heating greenhouse emissions caused by a different lifestyle.
They welcome any ideas in this regard before their next gathering. Send your thoughts to livableplanetmn@frontier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.