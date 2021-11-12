This time every year I encourage everyone to prepare their homes in two very important areas; smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and septic systems.
Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are a very important part of your home safety.
Smoke alarms installed in a home give an early warning of smoke and give the occupants the critical few moments needed to escape (MN DLI). Smoke detectors shall be located on every floor of your home. Most smoke alarms are hard wired into your home, but it is very important to check the batteries. Carbon monoxide detectors are able to alert to the “toxic, colorless, odorless gas that is formed as a product of the incomplete combustion of carbon or a carbon compound.”
This is the time of year to check them both to ensure that they have new batteries and are working properly. For more information on smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors visit www. dli.mn.gov.
If your home does not have a smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector or one that does not work, they can be purchased at your local hardware or home building store.
Septic systems are very important part of many rural homes. Every winter I see people with septic issues that can be prevented. Here are some tips for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency:
1) Prevent freezing of pipes and drainfields. This can be done by allowing grass to grow an extra 6 inches, or adding 8 to 12 inches of straw, leaves, hay over the system as an insulator over the system.
2) Prevent faucets from dripping as the trickling of water can cause ice to build up and eventually freeze the septic pipe closed. Fix all leaks and “energize” the system with regular doses of warm water during the winter. One idea from the MPCA that may assist is spreading out laundry over days versus washing all in one day.
3) Keep off the septic area – this includes people, ATV’s, snowmobiles, bikes, animals, anything. This is important all year, but especially important in the winter as compacted snow can drive frost down deeper and faster. Also, keep in off the area from your home and septic tank to prevent issues occurring with the pipe from your home to the septic tank.
4) New septic systems should be covered with a layer of mulch or similar loose material to insulate the system.
5) If your septic freezes, call a septic system professional. The MPCA website has a list of professionals to assist.
