Community Education’s winter brochure will be arriving in your mailbox next week; just in time to help you find fun and educational things to do for kids, adults, and senior citizens.
For youth, there is enrichment, art, and recreation options to choose from to keep them active both physically and mentally. Kids can study chess, or learn engineering using Legos, pick up a musical instrument, explore acting and drama, or participate in a number of recreational activities such as gymnastics, skiing, dance, Tae kwon do, and much more!
There are numerous opportunities for adults to tap into their creative side, get exercise, and learn new things as well! Several painting classes, mosaics, stamping, and more will provide a creative outlet for years to come. Or, learn how to study your family genealogy, take up bee keeping, save money, or become an expert with an insta-pot. You can learn CPR, work out with Essentrics, try yoga, learn to dance a variety of steps, or choose from a variety of other options.
We also offer opportunities for seniors and their families, such as learning to navigate senior care, taxation and retirement, strategies for retirement, estate planning and elder law, and information about will planning and power of attorney.
Of course, the Community Education winter brochure also features The Voice, a quarterly publication of the school district that provides announcements and a “spotlight” on so many of the great things happening for our students and staff.
Do you want to get a jump start? If so, there is no need to wait until the brochure appears in your mailbox. The winter brochure is available online right now at the Community Education homepage (www.isd138.org/Page/17). You can also access class registration from the same page.
Have fun perusing the brochure and we hope to see you this winter!
