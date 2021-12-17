Wild River Audubon will conduct its 47th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Saturday, Dec. 18.
That day bird watchers will try to accurately count as may birds as possible in the 15-mile circle that includes the Chisago Lakes area, Taylors Falls, Franconia and Almelund. The public is cordially invited to be a part of this amazing Citizen’s Science event – either out in the field or from your home. You don’t have to be an Audubon member to take part. And you may choose to participate in the field or from your home.
If you wish to take a field assignment, meet at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church upper parking lot at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Come dressed for the weather. Please note, they will be following the Audubon’s COVID-19 CBC guidelines:
• Their in-person compilation potluck is canceled.
• Social distancing and/or masking are required at all times in the field.
• Carpooling may only occur within existing familiar or social “pod” groups.
• Activities must comply with all current state and municipal COVID-19 guidelines.
If you have an active bird feeder within our count circle, counting the maximum number of species seen throughout the day on Dec. 18 would be of great help. Read “How to Count Birds at a Bird Feeder”on wildriveraudubon.com for instructions.
To sign-up as a home observer, or for more information, please text, call or email Joe Sausen at 651-210-4368 or joe.c.sausen@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.