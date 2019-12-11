The Wild River Audubon chapter will conduct their 44th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Saturday, Dec. 14.
These bird watchers will try to accurately count as may birds as possible in Chisago County. But the chapter’s membership extends to Isanti County too and all who are interested in taking part, whether Audubon member or not, are welcome to join in the effort.
If you have an active bird feeder, counting the maximum number of each species seen throughout the day on Dec. 14 would be of great help. Your data could then be added to the Wild River Audubon CBC data. To take part from your home, or to join one of their experienced teams for the day, contact Joe Sausen at jcsausen@earthlink.net or call 651-210-4368.
The results of Wild River Audubon’s count will be included with 1,975 other counts held in the US and these included as part of the 2,615 counts from across the Western Hemisphere. By counting during a single 24-hour time span within the dates of Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, a fairly accurate ‘Citizen Science’ database is generated for the overall bird population. This amazing database goes all the way back to the first count that was conducted in 1900. Local data goes back to 1976 when the first Wild River CBC was held.
The Wild River CBC data and all of the other count data is open to the public at no charge. It is used to judge changes in bird populations, and even redistribution of bird species over the last 120 years. Some of the points noted in the Wild River CBC show that in the last 43 years of counting, there have only been four days with clear skies, one afternoon with light rain, and one afternoon where if never got above -10 degrees F. Some local bird species have been counted every year, like the pigeon that inhabits our local barns, pheasants, chickadees and crows.
The migrants that have returned each year are the tree sparrow and the dark-eyed junco. However, the evening grosbeak, a bright yellow, black, and white bird about the size of a robin that once spent the winter here have not been counted since 1995 when only five were seen. This contrasts with the 250 that were counted in 1981.
