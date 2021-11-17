North Branch Area High School 11th grade student Rachel Whiting was recognized for winning the VFW’s “Voice of Democracy” audio-essay contest.
Whiting was awarded a check for $100 and will move on to the regional contest. Regional winners have the opportunity to move on to the state and national competitions.
Voice of Democracy provides students the opportunity to express their understanding of, and appreciation for, democracy and patriotism. This year’s Voice of Democracy theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.