Rachel Whiting

Pictured from left are VFW representative Carl Anderson, Rachel Whiting and VFW representative Larry Lattimore. Photo submitted

North Branch Area High School 11th grade student Rachel Whiting was recognized for winning the VFW’s “Voice of Democracy” audio-essay contest.

Whiting was awarded a check for $100 and will move on to the regional contest. Regional winners have the opportunity to move on to the state and national competitions.

Voice of Democracy provides students the opportunity to express their understanding of, and appreciation for, democracy and patriotism. This year’s Voice of Democracy theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”

