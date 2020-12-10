Press release provided by Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
On Friday Dec. 4, around 11 a.m., deputies received information of a stolen vehicle pulling a trailer heading toward Taylors Falls from St Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at the time but the trailer it was pulling was found abandoned in a parking lot in Taylors Falls. The trailer is believed to be stolen out of Fridley, and is currently being investigated.
On Dec. 5, around 1:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office received information of a vehicle pursuit traveling westbound on Highway 8 from Wisconsin involving the stolen truck from the day prior. St Croix Falls Police was the original pursuing agency but ultimately discontinued as the suspect vehicle entered the area of Center City. The suspect vehicle ended up turning around before Lindstrom and heading back eastbound on Highway 8. A deputy met the suspect vehicle as it turned off Highway 8 into Center City and was nearly struck head on due to the suspect’s egregiously dangerous driving behavior. Deputies initiated a pursuit in attempt to stop the dangerous driver. The pursuit continued on road and off road which ultimately led to the suspect bailing on foot. The suspect quickly located another vehicle at a farm site and stole it. A vehicle pursuit was again initiated leading back into Center City. During the pursuit the suspect was going into the oncoming lanes of traffic and appeared to be attempting to strike people head on.
Deputies were unable to safely perform a PIT maneuver on the suspect due to speeds, location and surrounding traffic. Deputies terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. The vehicle continued to drive erratic and dangerous even when not being pursued. The vehicle ultimately turned onto a dead end road and within moments the suspect bailed on foot and onto South Center Lake. Within minutes, deputies were able to locate the suspect who had gained access into an occupied residence on the 14500 block of Highway 8. The suspect, identified as 24 year old Bradley Daniel Kjenstad of White Bear Lake, was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the hospital for care.
The suspect is facing multiple charges including felony fleeing in a motor vehicle; felony theft of a motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen property; gross misdemeanor false information; and suspicion of controlled substance DWI.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lakes Area Police Department, North Branch Police Department, Wyoming Police Department and Lakes Region EMS.
