Dear Editor:
I live in Braham and we have always had wildlife around.
This spring and early summer, in the back yard, there were three or four rabbits, two squirrels, mother duck with her baby’s and chipmunks. We also had a lot of birds; five or six red wing, black birds, sparrow’s, blue jays, cardinal’s, morning dove’s and many more.
In mid-July they all disappeared. I haven’t seen a bird or animal since.
I feel the county or town has been spraying herbicide’s and poison in the ditches. Why would they all disappear at once? This is very upsetting to me.
Charlotte Marquart
Braham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.