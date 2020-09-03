Dear Editor:

I live in Braham and we have always had wildlife around.

This spring and early summer, in the back yard, there were three or four rabbits, two squirrels, mother duck with her baby’s and chipmunks. We also had a lot of birds; five or six red wing, black birds, sparrow’s, blue jays, cardinal’s, morning dove’s and many more.

In mid-July they all disappeared. I haven’t seen a bird or animal since.

I feel the county or town has been spraying herbicide’s and poison in the ditches. Why would they all disappear at once? This is very upsetting to me.

Charlotte Marquart

Braham

Load comments