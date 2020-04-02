Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, has now become something that we are all too familiar with. The action we take can save lives and prevent the rapid spread of this unprecedented disease. It should be second nature to cover our coughs and sneezes, wash hands for 20 seconds, stay home when we’re sick and keep a safe distance from others (6-feet). Many of us will abide by this guidance in the hopes that we are protecting ourselves and our family members. In the rare occurrence that COVID-19 reaches you, how will you know and what do you need to do?
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care (if symptoms progress). Do not visit public areas. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific “sick room” and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Call your doctor’s office upon arrival, and tell them you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the office protect themselves and other patients.
According to the CDC, emergency warning signs may include:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
• New confusion or inability to arouse.
• Bluish lips or face.
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before medical help arrives. Please note 911 should only be used for medical emergencies and not for mild symptoms of COVID-19.
Chisago County’s local public health professionals want to keep our communities safe and reiterate Governor Walz’s order to #StayHomeMN. Public Health will continue to work with local partners and our state health department to keep all of Chisago County residents informed and aware of what we can do to slow the spread.
The Chisago County Board of Commissioners wants everyone to know that our community is strong and this event will only make us stronger. Together as a community we will get through this difficult time. The Board encourages everyone to maintain social distancing and #StayHomeMN.
More information about the symptoms of COVID-19 can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html), as well as additional information about how to protect yourself and your community.
