Although Halloween is not an official holiday, millions of Americans partake in the festivities. For most of us it means pumpkin carving, dressing up in costumes, or taking the little ones out trick-or-treating. And for those who like the spooky side, it’s not uncommon to tour a haunted house, an eery graveyard, or watch horror movies that will make your hair stand on end.
The name Halloween comes from “hallows evening,” which involved ritualistic ceremonies to connect with spirits (hallow means spirit). It’s pagan and Christian roots was a night to ward off evil spirits and reconcile with death. The original traditions date back centuries to Europe, where scary faces were carved into turnips and used a lanterns to frighten away wandering evil spirits, offering treats to the gods, and wearing disguises so that wandering spirits might mistake them for one of their own. As time went on, those mystical rituals evolved into more lighthearted family-friendly fun and games, bringing us to the Halloween we know in America today.
Halloween isn’t much different now than when I was young. I remember trick-or-treating, likely wearing a homemade costume, and more often than not my bag would break and I would be frantically looking for my candy in the wet grass. It was always fun but it was never a favorite holiday until I had kids. We unknowingly moved into a neighborhood where the trick-or-treaters came in droves, often up to 700 little munchkins in bequest of something sweet. It became a highlight of our year.
But what will Halloween look like this year, in 2020? As for the festivities, the CDC and MDH have recommended people avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, and crowded hayrides. If you are set on handing out treats, health officials suggest creating individually wrapped goodie bags that can be handed out from a safe distance, washing your hands thoroughly before bagging up the treats. Halloween will surely look different in 2020 but find creative ways to have fun while staying safe. I will nevertheless carve a pumpkin, light it up, and enjoy the evening. I hope you do the same. Happy Halloween.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Friday, Oct. 30: Center closed.
Monday, Nov. 2: Stuffed Green Peppers.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Porcupine Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes.
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Baked Ham.
Thursday, Nov. 5: Chicken Parmesan.
Friday, Nov. 6: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Nov. 1 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
