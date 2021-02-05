Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
COVID-19 is a new disease with new vaccines, and you may have questions about what happens before and after your appointment to get vaccinated. These tips will help you know what to expect when you get vaccinated:
• If you are sick with COVID-19, or think you might have COVID-19, wait until you are better and have been cleared to come out of isolation before you get your COVID-19 vaccination.
• Before you get vaccinated you should receive a fact sheet. If you have any questions about the vaccine, ask any of the staff at the clinic.
• Do not get a COVID-19 vaccination if you have had an allergic reaction to any of the vaccine’s ingredients.
• Do not get a second dose if you had a serious allergic reaction to the first dose. A serious reaction is one that made you go to the emergency room.
• Remember, the vaccine doesn’t work right away. You are not considered appropriately protected after the first shot. It takes up to two weeks after the second shot for your immune system to fully respond to a vaccine and provide protection against an infectious disease.
People may have side effects from the vaccine. Sometimes these side effects may stop you from doing your normal activities for a couple days.
• Common side effects include:
• Pain where you received the vaccine.
• Feeling tired.
• Headache.
• Achy muscles and joints.
• Chills.
• Fever.
• Swelling under your arm pits.
Ask your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicines for any pain or fever. These side effects should go away within one to two days. If you develop something of concern, call your doctor.
Until enough people become immune, everyone should follow precautions such as physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing. Vaccinating as many people as possible is a very big job, and it will take months before we can consider cutting back on these basic safety practices.
