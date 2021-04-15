I had the opportunity to be part of the fun of “A Taste of Kindergarten.” Kudos to elementary principal Lori Zimmerman, Early Learning Childhood Coordinator Erica Bjerketvedt, and all of the staff that work together to make this event so special for families.
This year we started a new tradition; the gift of an “I’m a Viking” Class of 2034 t-shirt to students who register for kindergarten. What fun it was to see the Viking pride on students’ faces when they put on their new shirt! Our newest Vikings toured the school as part of a scavenger hunt adventure, exploring new spaces and meeting teachers and staff members.
This personalized, relationship building experience was a highlight of my week!
Kindergarten at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) has so much to offer students and families. New, state-of-the-art facilities, holistic development to bring out each child’s gifts and talents, strong foundational literacy and math skills, hands-on learning opportunities, including art, music, physical education and Spanish, as well as science and engineering modules.
Though the event is behind us, families that want a taste of kindergarten can contact the Education Center and we will personalize an experience to meet their needs and interests! If you know of anyone with a kindergarten-age student looking for a good educational fit, encourage them to give me a call! We are more than happy to meet with families, tour facilities, and address any questions! Call 651-674-1012!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.