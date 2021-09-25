Fall is my favorite season and I was anxiously awaiting my first glimpse of bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. Lo and behold, a couple weeks ago I spotted a few changing leaves and it won’t be long before the landscape is exploding with vibrant colors. The first official day of fall was this past Wednesday, Sept. 22. Here are a few interesting facts about this beautiful time of year.
Americans typically refer to this time of year as “fall,” while the British use the word “autumn.” Historically, Fall was called “harvest” because of the “harvest moon” that occurs close to the autumn equinox.
Fall is caused by the Earth’s tilt, not our distance from the sun. When the northern hemisphere tilts towards the sun, we get warmer. When it tilts away, we get colder. Fall and spring are the times of transition.
Fall colors are caused by the amount of sugar in leaves. The more red in the leaf, the more sugar that leaf is storing. That is why Maple trees are so vibrant. Evergreens don’t change because their leaves have a thick wax covering that protects the chlorophyll (green) in the leaves.
Weight gain around this time of year may not be from all the food. Researchers have found that lack of vitamin D reduces fat breakdown and triggers fat storage. So, the lack of sunlight has more to do with the extra gain than all the pumpkin spice lattes. Well, at least some of it.
Fall is for lovers. More people go from “single” to “in a relationship” or “engaged” in fall than any other season. That may be because both men and women experience a higher level of testosterone in the colder months. There’s not a great answer as to why that is, but more babies are conceived in cold months than any other time of year.
Birds spend most of the fall migrating. Whether traveling from one state to another, from North America to South America (Swainson’s Hawk, 14,000 miles), or from the North Pole to the South Pole (Arctic Tern, 44,000 miles), many birds spend this season traveling to mating grounds or finding food.
Wishing you all a colorful, cool, cozy fall.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Sept. 27: Tuna Noodle Casserole.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Pulled Pork Sandwich.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Enchilada Casserole.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf w/Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
