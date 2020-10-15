Due to COVID-19, these schedules are subject to change. Please check that specific organization's website for the most up-to-date information.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country Section meet at Princeton, 9:45 a.m.
Braham and Rush City boys cross country Section meet at Mora
North Branch football vs. Proctor, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Braham and Rush City girls cross country Section meet at Mora
Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Fourth Baptist Spikefest
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Francis Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Redstorm, 5 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Ogilvie, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson at Fogerty Ice House, 10:30 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at Ogilvie, 6 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Cambridge Christian soccer at Rochester Area Home School, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester at Fogerty Ice House, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.
North Branch football at Hibbing, 7 p.m.
Braham football at East Central, 7 p.m.
Rush City football at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Rochester Area Home School, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming Section Meet at Centennial, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Fogerty Ice House, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County at Fogerty Ice House, 9:50 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.