Due to COVID-19, these schedules are subject to change. Please check that specific organization's website for the most up-to-date information.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country Section meet at Princeton, 9:45 a.m.

Braham and Rush City boys cross country Section meet at Mora

North Branch football vs. Proctor, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Braham and Rush City girls cross country Section meet at Mora

Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Fourth Baptist Spikefest

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Francis Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Redstorm, 5 p.m.

North Branch volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Ogilvie, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson at Fogerty Ice House, 10:30 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball at Ogilvie, 6 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Rush City volleyball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Cambridge Christian soccer at Rochester Area Home School, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester at Fogerty Ice House, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.

North Branch football at Hibbing, 7 p.m.

Braham football at East Central, 7 p.m.

Rush City football at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Rochester Area Home School, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming Section Meet at Centennial, 6 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Fogerty Ice House, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County at Fogerty Ice House, 9:50 a.m.

