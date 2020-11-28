Dear Editor:

Dear Cambridge business supervisors and managers:

Please help your associates understand that wearing a mask or face covering should not be an individual choice. You wearing a mask prevents you from spreading COVID-19 to other people. If everyone wears a face covering, the transmission of this virus would be reduced. Some people don’t know the following facts. The COVID-19 virus is getting worse. Wearing masks has proven to reduce transmission and infection. You can die from this virus or be very sick and have lasting symptoms.

Shopping at Walmart is dangerous because many people don’t wear masks. Fleet Farm provides free masks at the door. Cub Foods only has a few customers not wearing masks. Menards does the best. They have an employee at the door making sure everyone is wearing a mask.

We are all in this together. Please consider that your behavior can infect someone else. These are facts. It should be a priority of our local business managers and supervisors to ask their associates to inform their customers of these facts. If we reduce the rate of infection then schools, bars, and restaurants can stay open.

Howard Lewis

Cambridge

