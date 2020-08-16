Dear Editor:

My dad and three uncles all fought for the United States in World War II. They were in Europe, the Pacific and in the US. They all gave years of their lives to our country and my uncle Carl Olseen received a Silver Star for bravery as a tanker at the Rhine River in Germany.

Meanwhile back in the States every one contributed to the war effort. People saved metal and had gas, tire and food rationed--understanding everyone was in the effort to win the war together. With so many men gone for the war, “Rosie the Riveter” helped build the ships, tanks, planes and weapons. They earned the title of Greatest Generation!

Fast forward 75 years and today we are fighting a different war--the war against the Coronavirus. I don’t see the joint effort of our country to beat this virus. We are asked to wash our hands, social distance and to wear a mask in public.

Our nation united 79 years ago to fight a common enemy--let’s do it again today and show the Greatest Generation we too can rise to the occasion.

Rick Olseen

Harris

