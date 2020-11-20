Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
If you’re following the guidance from the state, Thanksgiving will look different this year.
We must temporarily step away from the traditional extended family gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Not to fear, turkey and your favorite casseroles are still available, but being in close proximity with multiple households is not recommended and is not going to help us resume to normal life.
After nine long months of the pandemic, we must remain vigilant in these cold, winter months. If there were ever a time where it was vital to listen to and follow the guidance of the CDC and other public health officials, it would be now. The cases within Chisago County continue to rise at an alarming rate.
Thanksgiving weekend is one that many people traditionally head home for, but this year public health officials say it’s best to avoid travel and staying somewhere overnight, if possible, to lower the risk for getting and transmitting the virus. According to the CDC, “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.” We know this can be difficult during a time that we are used to gathering, so if you do decide to host or attend a gathering it is recommended:
• Getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health this season.
• Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
• Require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking, even outdoors.
• Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.
• Plan ahead and ask guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering.
Despite the challenges that come with this unprecedented holiday season, there is still much to be thankful for. Let us be grateful for our health and the health of our families as we approach the days ahead.
