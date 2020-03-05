Dear Editor:
We all know friends and relatives who struggle to pay for prescription drugs—with many having to choose between food and medicine. This has to end—now.
If Minnesota is truly a national leader in health care, we must stand up to drug companies who spend billions on flashy advertising campaigns and lobbyists.
Minnesota lawmakers started down this path last year, but didn’t get the job done. Legislators are considering a bipartisan bill that would establish an independent commission charged with ensuring that all drugs are affordable for Minnesotans. The Prescription Drug Price Affordability Commission would evaluate drug prices and set maximum reimbursement levels. Based on the same concept as state regulation of public utilities, the Commission would protect people, state and local governments, health plans, providers, and pharmacies from excessive costs and ensure prescription drug prices are affordable.
Right now, the bill author, Sen. Scott Jensen has been told the bill will not get a hearing. I call on Senate leadership and committee chairs to hear the bill. Minnesota families can’t afford to keep paying for prescription drugs that cost more money than they make in a year.
Thank you to those legislators who are bravely fighting for these bills and for better health and quality of life for Minnesotans.
Please contact your state legislators and urge them to fight for Minnesotans – https://www.leg.state.mn.us/
Jacqueline Larson,
Rush City AARP-MN State Advocacy Team
