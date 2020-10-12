Dear Editor:
I would like to respond to the letter sent in by Barbara Burrington. Having several root canals myself (sleeping through them all) I have found the last six months of City Council meetings less as a snooze fest and more akin to giving birth! Being very painful at times, very laborious at others, but oh so rewarding in the end!
Any disrespect was sorely felt by the Mayor, Councilmember Neider and the citizens of North Branch. The citizens who attended these meetings and watched them on live feed, were forced to sit back and watch as a council of three (Voss, Bloomquist and McPherson) pushed their own agendas, all at the cost of the taxpayers.
I am sorry Ms. Burington found Councilmember Neider’s “presentation” of the facts so “difficult to understand.” But in her defense listening to the facts is not for the “faint of heart. It is very complex for a novice.” The information exposed showed this community who was behind all the false accusations. If you didn’t hear that, take your blinders off, it will appear!
The only thing the citizens of North Branch want, will come this November. We will have representatives on the council that will work for North Branch with integrity, honesty and ethics!
Joann May
North Branch
The final edition political letters will be published is in our Oct. 22 edition. Letters need to be submitted by 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.