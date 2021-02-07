Many thanks to all those who have helped us during Phase I of the high school redesign process! Thus far we have heard from students, families, and staff.
The feedback we have received falls primarily into the following categories:
• Personalizing Learning.
• Expanding Partnerships.
• Adding Career and Tech Education Courses.
• Adding College-Level Courses.
• Prioritizing Personal Finance.
Personalized learning means redefining what it is to be ready for “what comes next” after high school whether that means being ready for college, technical education, or career, and expanding partnerships encourages the fosterning of relationships that will help students achieve their goals.
Several new course offerings will help our students be ready for post-high school as well as save them money by offering post-secondary classes on-site. We have about 20 courses for students to earn college credits right at NBAHS!
Our state of the art facilities are empowering students to maximize learning opportunities at the high school to accelerate into their future!
North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) continues to seek input! Director of Teaching and Learning David Treichel, High School Principal Coleman McDonough, and I will be seeking input from the business community at the February Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
NBAPS will also be hosting virtual sessions for anyone in the community who wishes to participate in this exciting process! There will be three virtual sessions offered on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 9-10 a.m., 2-3 p.m., and 7-8 p.m. Any interested community members are invited to attend any of the three sessions using this link: https://meet.google.com/yzq-ozan-sxy.
The end result of redesigning the high school experience is incredible new opportunities for students to be better prepared for life after high school, all while continuing to enjoy a genuine high school experience and saving thousands of dollars in future education costs! We hope you will be part of the conversation to help us inspire dreams, build integrity, and instill hope in our students, staff, families, and communities!
