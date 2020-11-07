Having an attitude of gratitude, how is this possible in 2020? You all have seen the T-shirts, bumper stickers, emails, T.V. news, etc. that talk about the year 2020. Most of it, if not all of it, is not incredibly positive. There is no doubt that we have been faced with things that we never would have dreamed about a year ago. Jumping into the negative pool is incredibly easy to do. However, if you take a minute to look around and see some of the amazing things that are going on, in spite of the negative, you may change your perspective.
Teachers have been forced to change everything they have been taught about teaching in college, workshops, trainings, etc. We are told that we have to do our best to keep our kids 6 feet apart from one another. Sharing is now discouraged, because we don’t want to spread the virus, and teachers are to prepare lessons for in person, partially in person, and virtual lessons for distance learning. As I type that and as you read it, it doesn’t sound incredibly fun and exciting. For teachers, it is downright exhausting.
This is what I see when I walk through our halls and into our classrooms; I see students engaged. Students are spread out in their room, but they are standing, dancing, singing, engaged in the lesson, and most importantly, they are having FUN! Teachers have found new and in some cases better ways to interact with their students, and it is great to see! Our music teacher, Mrs. LaTourelle has had to move from her classroom into the cafeteria to teach music. Watching her work with kids is amazing! Yes, the kids are wearing masks, but they are singing, learning, and having a blast. Her smile and her attitude about being in the cafeteria is contagious to her students. They are enjoying it, because she loves what she does.
Our Kindergarten team of Mrs. DeRushia, Mrs. Kiesz, and Mrs. Olson, has our littlest learners moving around and engaged more than ever. If you ever feel like you have a lot of energy, I challenge you to watch a Kindergarten class for an hour. Exhausting! Kids are engaged, they have their own bags of manipulatives to play/learn with, videos, books, the outdoors, personal whiteboards, etc. to help them get ready for first-grade.
Our custodians have had the challenge of doing their normal routine plus having to deep clean high traffic areas in our schools. The early snow we had in October could have caused safety issues for our students and staff. Our new head custodian, Jim Sward and our grounds keeper, Marlys Calrson, were out earlier in the morning than ever making sure it was safe for everyone to get into the building. Mr. Sward has done a great job addressing our building and district needs since he has started.
I could give 100 examples about each of our teachers that would show the amazing learning that is going on in the classroom. The things teachers have had to learn in the last eight months is astonishing. I am so proud of the group of teachers we have at Braham working with our kids! It would be understandable for any of them to complain about what we have to deal with. That hasn’t happened. The attitude of our teachers is reflected in the smiling faces of our students. They are all about educating kids and keeping them safe.
Our community has been amazing as well. Our annual Halloween party that we have in the elementary building had to be changed. The easy thing to do would have been to cancel the party and plan for next year. Our community quickly made the decision to change to a “trunk or treat” party outside in the parking lot of the high school. From 5-7 p.m. there were over 20 cars lined up in the parking lot handing out candy to kids. Many of the cars were decorated in a “spooktacular” way that made it a real “event” for the kids. The Braham Fire Department and the Braham Police Department were on hand to hand out candy and greet families as well. For those of you that came out, standing two hours in that cold and wind was not easy. Every person that was there was smiling, laughing, and making kids feel like they were the most important people in the world. Thanks to all of you that contributed to this great experience for our kids.
So, we have a choice. We can focus on the negative that is going on in the world, or we can celebrate the amazing things that we have going on right here in Braham. Find someone that is doing something special in the community and tell them how much you appreciate them. Teachers, neighbors, fire fighters, police officers, church leaders, kids, etc. are all doing great things right in front of us. Thanks to everyone that is doing a little something extra to make Braham extraordinary!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.