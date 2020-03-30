Dear Editor:
What will jar us as a people from our lives of self-centeredness into becoming aware that we are but a small speck of humanity in the mist of an ocean of people, who are in many ways very much alike, and in every way have the same basic needs?
What would it take for us to look at the stranger next to us, and to see him - really see him? And what would it take for us to say, ‘What can I, in my one little life do for you, right now, to help you, in your one little life?’
We can each rise, to the best of our abilities, and offer the best that is in each of us to one another. That is my hope, and that is my prayer as part of this community, in the midst of this pandemic that we are all facing together.
Kathleen Anderson
Isanti
