My name is Wayne Seiberlich, and I respectfully submit my candidacy for Isanti County Sheriff. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Isanti County over the last 20 years as a Deputy in the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. I have been a member of the community for 32 years and am invested as a member in many civic and community groups.
As an Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, I handle investigations into crimes against our children, senior citizens, and vulnerable adults, including fraud, forgery, financial exploitation, and scam investigations. I also was assigned to the East Central Drug and Violent Offender’s Task Force investigating narcotics and violent offenses, including homicide and assault cases.
My career began with working in the Isanti County Jail, volunteering with Isanti County Safety Rescue and working Boat and Water Patrol. A year later I was hired as a Deputy Sheriff. I swiftly became a Field Training Officer, the Less Lethal Use of Force Instructor, and a member of our Special Response Team. In 2010, I was promoted to Investigator working narcotics and was the first officer in Isanti County assigned to the multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
I am well versed in the crime we face in Isanti County and have the proven leadership, knowledge, and experience needed to institute proactive policing and enhanced public safety. As your sheriff, I will send the message that crime will not be tolerated, and that public safety comes first. I am eager to lead in the capacity of Sheriff and work with the people of Isanti County, the Sheriff’s Department, and all law enforcement agencies within our county to improve public safety in Isanti County.
