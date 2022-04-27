John Wagner has been named the new managing editor of the County News Review.
The announcement was made by Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the County News Review.
Wagner will replace Rachel Kytonen, who has resigned to become the city administrator for the city of Braham. Kytonen spent 20 years at the newspaper, including 12 years as the managing editor.
“I’m very excited for John to become the next managing editor of the County News Review,” Kytonen said. “He has been with our company since 2019, and I have the utmost faith in him to continue the great work of the County News Review. I wish him nothing but the best in his new position.”
Press releases and other email correspondence directed to the editor can be sent to Wagner at john.wagner@apgecm.com.
Wagner has served as the sports editor of the County News Review since February 2019. In February 2020 he added the responsibility of sports editor of the Forest Lake Times.
Prior to moving to Minnesota in 2018, Wagner spent 25 years on the staff of The Blade, a daily newspaper based in Toledo, Ohio. Wagner was a member of the sports staff of the Blade, working on the desk while also serving as a reporter covering the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A baseball team made famous by the television show “M*A*S*H,” as well as the football, basketball and hockey teams for Bowling Green State University, a Division I college located nearby, as well as a number of other assignments.
Before joining the Blade, Wagner spent seven years working in the Kent State University athletic department, including five years as the school’s sports information director. He also worked on game days with Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians, now called the Cleveland Guardians, for two seasons while working game days for the National Basketball Association’s Cleveland Cavaliers for six seasons.
A native of Napoleon, Ohio, Wagner graduated from Kent State with an undergraduate degree in journalism and a master’s degree in athletic administration.
“I am honored to accept this position at the County News Review,” Wagner said. “In my short time working with the newspaper, I’ve enjoyed meeting and connecting with a number of people in this area. I really look forward meeting more of the folks who make this area special, and I hope to continue the tradition of excellence that Rachel, and those who preceded her, have set for this newspaper.”
