The 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and local polling places are listed later in this article.
In-person absentee voting is currently taking place at the Chisago County Offices, 313 N. Main St., Center City, and at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge.
In-person absentee voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. In-person absentee voting ends on Nov. 2.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools operating referendum
Residents of the Cambridge-Isanti School District will see the following question on their ballot:
The board of Independent School District No. 911 (Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools) has proposed to increase its referendum revenue authorization by the following amounts for taxes payable in the years specified below: $800 per pupil for taxes payable in 2021, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2022 and 2023; and an increase to $1,200 per pupil for taxes payable in 2024, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2025 through 2030.
The proposed new authorization would be applicable during the ten-year period specified unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 911 be approved? Vote YES or NO.
Local federal and state races
U.S. Representative District 8: Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) is being challenged for his seat by Quinn Nystrom (DFL) and Judith Schwartzbacker (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis).
State Senator District 31: Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) is being challenged for her seat by Kate Luthner (DFL).
State Representative District 31A: Incumbent Kurt Daudt (R) is being challenged for his seat by Brad Brown (DFL).
State Senator District 32: Incumbent Mark Koran (R) is being challenged for his seat by Joshua Fike (DFL).
State Representative District 32A: Incumbent Brian Johnson (R) is being challenged for his seat by Renae Berg (DFL).
State Representative District 32B: Incumbent Anne Neu (R) is being challenged for her seat by Katie Malchow (DFL).
Isanti County races
Cambridge City Council: Current council members Lisa Iverson and Joe Morin are being challenged for their seats by Tom Schibilla and Mark Ziebarth.
Isanti City Council: Current council members Jimmy Gordon and Steve Lundeen are running unopposed.
Cambridge-Isanti School Board: The board has three open seats and the three incumbents refiled: Gary Hawkins, Carri Levitski and Heidi Sprandel. George Wimmer also filed for a seat on the school board.
Braham Mayor: Current Mayor Patricia “Tish” Carlson is being challenged for her seat by Timothy Bokovoy and current council member Shawn Sullivan.
Braham City Council: Six filed for two open seats on the council, including current council member Jeremy Kunshier. Others who filed include Mollie Davis, Ryan Davis, Adam Gossel, Ethan Thomforde and Seth Zeltinger.
Braham School Board: Nine people filed for four open seats on the board. Current board members Angie Flowers and Mike Thompson filed for reelection. The other seven who have filed include Jeffrey Campbell, Michael Doble, Kayla Hagfors, Catherine Kunshier, Melissa Lotz, David Shockman and Brittany Ward.
Isanti County Commissioner District 2: Incumbent Terry Turnquist is running unopposed.
Isanti County Commissioner District 3: Incumbent Greg Anderson is running unopposed.
Isanti County Commissioner District 4: Incumbent Mike Warring is running unopposed.
Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District: Valerie Anderson and Barry Springborn filed for the Soil and Water Conservation District 1 seat. Clark Anderson is running unopposed for District 3 supervisor as well as Allan Koczur, who is running unopposed for District 4 supervisor. David Medvecky is running unopposed for a special election for District 5 supervisor.
Isanti County polling locations
• City of Cambridge polling locations:
Precinct 1: Cambridge Fire Hall, 300 Third Ave. NE, Cambridge. All addresses north of Highway 95 and all addresses west of the railroad tracks.
Precinct 2: Cambridge City Hall, 300 Third Ave. NE, Cambridge. All addresses south of Highway 95 and east of the railroad tracks.
• City of Isanti polling locations:
Precinct 1: Isanti City Hall, 110 First Ave. NW, Isanti. Residents who live south of County Road 5 (Heritage Boulevard) and west of Highway 65.
Precinct 2: Isanti Community Center, 208.5 First Ave. NW, Isanti. Residents who live north of County Road 5 (Heritage Boulevard). Residents who live south of County Road 5 (Heritage Boulevard) and east of Highway 65.
• City of Braham polling location:
Braham City Hall, 201 Broadway Ave. S., Braham.
Other polling locations within Isanti County:
Athens Township, Athens Township Hall, 883 261st Ave. NE, Isanti.
Bradford Township, Bradford Township Hall, 4175 305th Lane NW, Cambridge.
Cambridge Township, Cambridge Town Hall, 3101 Highway 95 NE, Cambridge.
Dalbo Township, Dalbo Township Hall, 39798 Nacre St. NE, Dalbo.
Isanti Township, Isanti Town Hall, 2281 301st Ave. NE, Isanti.
Maple Ridge Township, 38724 Palm St. NW, Stanchfield.
North Branch Township, 29113 Notre Dame St. NE, North Branch.
Oxford Township, 26090 Apollo St. NE, Stacy.
St. Francis Township, Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer (St. Francis P-3), 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge.
Spencer Brook Township, Spencer Brook Township Hall, 6978 305th Ave. NW, Princeton.
Springvale Township, 2405 341st Ave. NW, Cambridge.
Stanchfield Township, Stanchfield Township Hall, 3441 389th Ave. NE, Stanchfield.
Stanford Township, Stanford Township Hall, 5050 261st Ave. NE, Isanti.
Wyanett Township, Wyanett Township Hall, 34894 Nacre St. NW, Princeton.
Chisago County races
North Branch Mayor: Current North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson is being challenged for his seat by current council member Brian Voss and Gerard Kunz.
North Branch City Council: Two filed for two opens seats on the council and include current council member Kelly Neider and Amanda Darwin.
Rush City Mayor: Mayor Dan Dahlberg is running unopposed.
Rush City Council: Current council members Mick Louzek and Tom Schneider are running unopposed.
Rush City School Board: Kenneth Lind, William Schmidt and Brian Sandel filed for the special election for one open seat. This position is the result of a vacancy created by the resignation of a board member in December 2019 and will be for the term of Jan. 4, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022. Lind was appointed to the seat on Feb. 19, 2020.
Chisago County District 2: Commissioner Rick Greene is being challenged for his seat by Nicholas Brehm.
Chisago County District 3: Marlys Dunne and Katie Werman Roche.
Chisago County District 5: Commissioner Mike Robinson is running unopposed.
Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District: Roland Cleveland is running unopposed for Chisago Soil and Water Supervisor District 2; Justin Wilson is running unopposed for District 4 and Jim Birkholz is running unopposed for District 5.
Chisago County polling locations
• City of North Branch polling locations:
Precinct A: Residents who live west of Interstate 35 vote at Access Church, 4359 392nd St., North Branch.
Precinct B: Residents who live east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 95 vote at Main Street Church, 6500 Main St., North Branch.
Precinct C: Residents who live east of Interstate 35 and south of Highway 95 vote at the North Branch Fire Hall, 37917 Forest Blvd., North Branch.
• City of Rush City polling location:
Rush City Fire Hall, 325 W. Fifth St., Rush City.
• City of Harris polling location:
Harris City Hall, 43970 Ginger Ave., Harris.
• City of Stacy polling location:
Rick Doyle Memorial Building, 30309 Forest Blvd., Stacy.
Other local polling locations within Chisago County:
Fish Lake Township, Fish Lake Town Hall, 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris.
Lent Township, Lent Town Hall, 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy.
Nessel Township, Nessel Town Hall, 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield.
Rushseba Township, Rushseba Town Hall, 51533 Forest Blvd., Rush City.
Sunrise Township, Royal Wilcox Community Center (formerly known as Sunrise School House), 41259 Oak St., North Branch.
