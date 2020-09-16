This is our first week of our 2020 Voter's Guide. Due to the number of candidates, we had to spread out our Voter's Guide within three editions. More local candidates will be featured in our Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 editions.
Click on the PDFs to enlarge the Voter's Guide pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.