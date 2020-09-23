This week's Voter's Guide features Braham Mayor and City Council candidates as well as Braham School Board candidates. Next week's Voter's Guide will feature Cambridge City Council candidates, North Branch Mayor candidates, Cambridge-Isanti School Board candidates and Rush City School Board candidates.
