Dear Editor:

I voted for Mark Koran for State Senate District 32 and I want to say why.

Mr. Koran supported the necessary legislation to get us the Cambridge Public Library built. If it was not for him, the new library may not have happened. I also voted for Renae Berg for representative for District 32A. Her opponent in that race — what’s his name? — did not support the construction of the library. Not only that, he actively worked against it.

John Wheelock

Cambridge

