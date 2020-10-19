The final edition political-general election letters will be published is in our Oct. 22 edition. Letters need to be submitted by 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Dear Editor:
Why does a person turn to drugs, steal, lie, act out with violence? Studies show these and other transgressions are caused by shame, isolation, exposure to violence and unmet economic needs - personifying our prison system and ultimately perpetuating the cycle. We must invest in better community services; treat the root causes and stop looking to incarceration as a solution!
FACT: Taxpayers pay $41,500/person incarcerated - more than spent on education.
Put this into perspective, 17% of the population are drug offenses. Releasing this small subset would result in savings of $60M. Expand that to probation/parole violators (late for curfew, missing a call/meeting or inability to find a job on probation), which accounted for 34% of 2020 new commits, and the savings are astounding. Reinvest these savings into our communities for solution-focused public services..
The time to act is now! We must hold ourselves/our leaders accountable to the state of our society and change the focus to one of healing instead of harm. We need to get our priorities straight! Instead of punishing a person with severe anxiety for smoking weed, offer free counseling. Instead of punishing a paroled person for homelessness, demand more supportive housing options.
During this pandemic, our prisons have transformed into viral petri dishes proven by continued rapid spread with little to no control. We could save lives, better control the spread and begin to build community solutions through immediate reinvestment simply by releasing more prisoners.
Fact: MN released < 300 people.
Fact: WI released 1,600 people, majority probation/parole violators (whereas MN remanded 1,900 violators back to prison).
Fact: MN prisons had 3 deaths, 2 COVID related, this year and an estimated 440 deaths since 2000.
Am I the only one disgusted by the way our “injustice” system is run? Am I the only one saddened by our government’s view of people as monetary pawns?
I’m encouraging everyone to vote! Think about these facts when casting your ballot. Vote for candidates that honor humanity, put the good of our people and communities first.
Sarah Bishop
North Branch
