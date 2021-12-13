I want to thank you for nominating me for the MN Social Service Association Region 7 Outstanding Volunteer Award for 2021. Like I have said many times, an outstanding man always has a good woman backing them up. I’ve got a very efficient Secretary, Donna, and good Treasurer, Jan who also keep this organization going. Besides these two we also have several others on the board who are very good at keeping things running. Without these workers, I wouldn’t be able to do the job I do.
It takes a lot of manpower picking up extra food, bread, fruit, (if we can get it) which is ordered approximately two weeks before. Pick-up is done on the Monday before distribution, and on Tuesday is when the 2HH truck comes in with usually 24,000-plus pounds of food, which now all needs to be counted, sorted, boxed/bagged and gotten ready for distribution. We give one package per address. This is all done by volunteers.
All items are purchased by our organization, which means donations are always accepted. We do get funds from grants, churches, counties, townships and local companies. Shalom is also a great supporter of ours, they in turn also have only volunteers just like us, CSFD. No one gets paid, I call it slave labor. Volunteers are hard to find sometimes, so if anyone out there has ever thought of doing work with no pay, join our organization. We’d love to have you, as we need approximately 40-plus each third Tuesday to help. It’s you, the volunteers, that make this organization work. I’m very thankful for everyone, even when your tired from working all day, feeding the needy or those less fortunate gives you a good feeling in your heart.
I’ve always felt I’m no better than any fellow volunteer or worker and want others to know my job. You never know when your number is called.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.