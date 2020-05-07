Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, April 28, Sister Francette and I were cleaning out the flower gardens at Lil Farm. It dawned on me, for several years now this has always been done by our generous volunteers. Due to the Corona 19 virus we can not have our regular volunteers come to help us.
Let me tell you, We miss the school groups, the 4H groups, church groups. and individuals who come every year to help with spring clean up. We miss your smiles, your energy, your generosity and your laughter as you go about cleaning up. We miss seeing you. However, thank you, thank you. You continue to be worth a mint to us. Stay well.
I was also so pleased to read about how the Foster Grandparents were recognized. They are so needed in our community. So “Hats Off” to all Foster Grandparents.
Sister Margaret Roozen
Li’l Farm Children’s Home, Cambridge
