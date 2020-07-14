Vacation Bible School is a summer tradition but it will be a little different this year at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti.
They would rather meet in person, but in this COVID-19 time, it seems safer to “Focus on God” online. Those wishing to participate in VBS this year are asked to register online at www.faithlutheranisanti.com by July 20 so there are enough supplies for everyone.
“Focus, Take A Closer Look” is the theme and combines stories and interactive activities. Preschool and kindergarten sessions will start at 9 a.m. and Elementary kids in grades 1-6 start at 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 27-31.
There will be an option to watch recorded sessions if times don’t work for you. After church on Sunday, July 26, an informational meeting packet with craft supplies, snacks and directions for logging on will be handed out.
If you can’t come to that meeting, the packets can be picked up in the church office Wednesday through Friday, July 22-24, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Second Avenue and Main Street in downtown Isanti. There is no charge for the packets but registration is required by July 20. Everyone is welcome.
Registration can be done online at www.faithlutheranisanti.com or by calling 763-444-9201. If you have any questions, email Denise at denise.faithkids@gmail.com.
