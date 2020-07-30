This year, Relay For Life events across Minnesota are uniting together in the fight to end cancer by hosting a virtual Relay on Saturday, Aug. 1, between 6-8 p.m.
Participants will be able to watch the event via Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/262329571551441/.
The event is under the American Cancer Society MN Facebook page, Chisago County Relay for Life Facebook page or the County Relay website, www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
As for watching without Facebook, people can still use the link above. A box will pop up asking you to sign in or register for Facebook, but there is a button at the bottom that says “not now.” Once a person clicks on that button, they will be able to see what’s posted (however without an account they will not be able to like or comment on anything).
Most U.S. cancer patients receiving treatment have reported a delay of their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network survey shows. COVID-19 is putting the fight against cancer at risk. But it’s a fight that can’t be canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
Please donate now at www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
On Aug. 1, between 6-8 p.m., we can celebrate our success, survivors, participants and sponsors through a virtual ceremony!
Let’s rally together and show those facing cancer that we are stronger together!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.