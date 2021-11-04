Living in this community provides so many opportunities to see ever-present Viking Pride! People of all ages wear North Branch Area Public Schools clothing, and whether on a walk, at the grocery store, or at an event cheering on our students, spontaneous opportunities emerge to share our pride in the many great accomplishments of our students!
It is so wonderful to see our students growing and thriving through the experience of activities! Our new Activities Director Kindra Helin embodies North Branch Pride and she is invested in providing an abundance of activities for students to choose from. Students appreciate opportunities to build relationships, deepen friendships, work hard to achieve personal goals and work together to accomplish goals beyond what they could have accomplished alone. We have the best fans who are always present to showcase what Viking Pride is all about!
NBAPS provides opportunities for students to grow as leaders as they participate in activities. We are so proud of our student directors, and student-led production team, for their magnificent performance of “Puffs,” which put on three shows over last weekend. I appreciate theatre advisor Laura Michaels’ vision of providing student leadership opportunities and how much pride students, family members, staff and community members have in their amazing accomplishment!
We are so proud of all of our students that participated in Fall activities! Success stories include senior soccer players Lilly Johnson and Emmie Meyer for their selection to the Class AA All-State Soccer Team! We will be sharing highlights of each activity at the conclusion of the Fall season so stay tuned! We are not quite done yet-football and volleyball are still in post season play.
Last Friday the volleyball team defeated Princeton to advance to the Section 7AAA semi-finals at Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The winner of Wednesday’s match will play in the section finals on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. vs the winner of Hermantown and Cloquet.
Our undefeated Viking varsity football team won its first round of section play last Saturday. They beat Cloquet 34-13 and will now face the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in the section finals on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld.
There is some sage Viking wisdom that speaks to our Viking Pride, “Better to fight and fall than to live without hope.” Thanks to all our Viking competitors and performers this fall, who embody that spirit on all our behalf and who inspire hope in us all through their efforts! Go Vikings! We are proud of you!
