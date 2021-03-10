Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
Gov. Tim Walz has stated that 70% of seniors will need to have received at least one vaccine does before the state can expand eligibility to other populations. He projects this happening prior to the end of March. According to state data, 58% of Minnesota seniors have received a first dose at the time of this article being written. Chisago County data shows a similar percentage and Public health plans to follow suit with the Governors timeline.
At this time Chisago County Public Health is vaccinating Pre-k through grade 12 educators, Child care workers, and Minnesotans aged 65 and over living in Chisago County. Eligible groups can register on the Chisago County Website COVID-19 Vaccine Information Page. Public health posts new clinics weekly on Monday’s by 1 p.m. A live link will direct people to our scheduling software website call PrepMod to schedule an appointment. Appointment slots are limited. As the eligibility expands, and new groups are able to receive the vaccine, this is also how they will register for an appointment.
Thus far, the state has prioritized vaccinating older Minnesotans, healthcare workers, educators, child care providers and first responders. The next group (phase 1b-tier 2) in line for the vaccine includes people with specific underlying conditions, those at high risk for severe disease and people who work in food processing.
Chisago County Public Health is encouraged by the states timeline and hope that by the end of May, the general public will have access to receive the vaccine. More information on the vaccine rollout in Chisago County can be found by visiting the Chisago County website (www.chisagocounty.us).
