The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed a total of four lab cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Isanti County.
The first case a male in their 50s; this case was confirmed on March 29. The second case is a male in their 60s. The third case is a male in their 40s. The fourth case, announced April 5, is a female in their 60s, and her symptoms began on March 23, 2020.
Tony Buttacavoli, Isanti County Public Health Director, emphasized there are more cases of COVID-19 than are reflected in the lab confirmed test results.
“Community transmission, person-to-person spread, is occurring in Minnesota,” Buttacavoli said. “While most people will recover from COVID-19, those who are older and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for complications. We need to work together to keep us all safe. It is so important to stay home, especially when you are sick.”
Mo Spike, Health Services Supervisor, talked about the steps everyone can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
“We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Isanti County. Stay home unless you are going to an essential job or shopping for groceries or other essentials,” Spike said. “When you are out of the house, maintain a six-foot distance from others. Stay connected by calling your family members, neighbors and others who may have underlying conditions. Offer to help get these families or individuals their essentials.”
MDH recommends four steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
MDH has a public hotline that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Any person can call this number with questions about COVID-19. For the most up to date information about COVID-19, including the number of cases, travel recommendations, and how to prepare for it, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
