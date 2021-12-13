Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts, and more at Winter Preschool Storytime at the Rush City Public Library. Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of the month: Dec. 14-15, Jan. 11-12, and Feb. 8-9.
The same lesson will be shared on both days each month, and siblings are always welcome. This event is geared toward children ages 3-5. No registration necessary.
The Rush City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 240 W. Fourth St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948. For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Paint Pine Cones at Cambridge Library
Kids are invited to the Cambridge Public Library to paint some pine cones at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
This program is geared toward ages 5-12, and registration is required for each participant. Registration begins Dec. 7 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Basic Tech Help for Seniors at Cambridge Library
Are you a senior in need of help with sending an email or accessing eBooks or eAudiobooks? Sign up for weekly one-on-one tech help sessions from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at the Cambridge Public Library.
Participants will meet with Sandy, an ECRL volunteer, who can help answer basic questions about your laptop or other mobile devices. Please bring your laptop/device and power cord to your session. You will not be asked to share any confidential information with our volunteer.
To register, contact the library or visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited. The Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N. and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
