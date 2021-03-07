The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) would like to announce the grant applications are now open for the upcoming April 1, 2021 grant deadline.
These grants are available to artists, arts and other nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and local units of government located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
ECRAC has funds to help support the arts with the following grant opportunities:
Grants for artists
• Resiliency Grant – up to $600, rolling deadline.
• Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant – up to $1,000.
• Mid-Career Artist Grant – up to $2,500.
Grants for organizations
• Resiliency Grants - up to $600, rolling deadline.
• Art in Our Schools Grant – up to $3,000.
• Small/Arts Project Grant - $500 to $5,000.
• Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant - $5,000 to $15,000.
If you’d like to learn more about the grants, you’re welcome to join at the upcoming grant information sessions in March. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes. If you have already attended a grant information session in the past, a refresher is always a good idea to keep you up to date!
Grant information sessions for artists who want to learn about funding available for the upcoming grant deadlines will be online via Zoom on Wednesday, March 10, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
If you’re with an art group, nonprofit, school, or public entity and want to learn about funding available for your organization’s art project for the upcoming ECRAC grant deadline, this information sessions will be online via Zoom Thursday, March 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Katina Eklund, Grant Program Officer, East Central Regional Arts Council, at grantinfo@ecrac.org or by calling 320-591-7034. The links to the Zoom meetings can be emailed to you, or found on the ECRAC website at ecrac.org.
