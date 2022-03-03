The Cambridge Friends of the Library are hosting a special “grab and go” winter book sale Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12 at the Cambridge Public Library. During the sale, tables will be set up with books, DVDs, and CDs in the Opportunity Room.
Book sale hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Masks are recommended. Please follow our social distancing guidelines. Proceeds from the book sale will support future library programs.
The Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Spring Preschool Storytime at the Rush City Library
Preschool children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts, and more at Spring Preschool Storytime at the Rush City Public Library. Storytime will be held on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of March, April and May at 10:30 a.m. The dates are March 8 and 9, April 12 and 13, and May 10 and 11.
Storytime will be led by library staff and volunteers. The same lesson will be shared both days each month, so choose the best session for you and your 3-5 year-old. Siblings are welcome. No registration necessary.
The Rush City Public Library is located at 240 W. Fourth St, Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn) for more news and events.
